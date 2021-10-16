LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a shooting off Preston Highway in the Newburg neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
It happened Friday around 10:45 p.m. on Forest Drive, not far from Fern Valley Road. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition, but later died.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or make a report online by clicking here.
