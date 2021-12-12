LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot by an Louisville Metro Police officer on Sunday afternoon after police responded to a carjacking where somebody had been shot in the Algonquin neighborhood.
LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said while officers were investigating the carjacking near Harrod Court and Patton Court around 5 p.m., a man began shooting at officers. That's not far from Algonquin Parkway and South Seventh Street.
Reported shooting update near Parkhill Community Center with OFC. Beth Ruoff of the Louisville Metro Police Department: https://t.co/GzyjL1Sxej— Breon Martin (@BreonMartin) December 13, 2021
"As they were establishing a crime scene, a man began shooting at officers, an officer discharged his weapon, injuring that man, who was then transported to UofL Hospital for treatment of what appears to be non-life threatening injuries," Ruoff said.
LMPD says the victim of the carjacking is in what they described as "stable condition."
Police are investigating whether the suspect was shot by police.
"The likelihood of them being connected is probably pretty high, we haven’t ruled that out," she said.
Ruoff said as of 9:30 p.m., LMPD was "holding the scene," as Kentucky State Police has been deployed to western Kentucky to assist with the tornado rescue efforts.
"We are in communication with KSP about the situation, and we are triaging the resources for this investigation," she said.
Anyone with surveillance footage or information on the shooting is asked to call the department at 574-LMPD or fill out the anonymous tip form here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.