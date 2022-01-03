LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Monday night.
Officers with LMPD's Second Division were called to the 700 block of South 36th Street, not far from West Broadway, on the report of a shooting around 9:30 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said in a news release.
The man was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening, Ruoff said.
No one was in custody as of Monday night. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 574-LMPD or report it anonymously here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.