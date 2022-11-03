LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer and one other person were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, an unmarked LMPD Traffic vehicle was running radar in the emergency lane on Interstate 264 westbound near Crittenden Drive around 3:30 p.m.
His vehicle was then rear-ended by an "inattentive driver."
Police said the officer was minorly injured and transported to Audubon Hospital, and the other driver was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing.
