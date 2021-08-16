LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police officers and emergency service staff were honored Monday after saving a 6-year-old girl who was kidnapped in July near Valley Station Road in southwest Louisville.
According to an arrest citation, witnesses saw a man take a young girl off Haney Road and put the child in her vehicle. The girl was taken while riding her bicycle, according to LMPD.
Police found Robby Wildt, the alleged kidnapper, with the girl. Wildt was arrested and charged with kidnapping of a minor, to which he pleaded not guilty.
On Monday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer issued a proclamation of recognition for the LMPD officers and MetroSafe dispatchers.
"What this incident once again shows us is the necessity and value of training and commitment," Fischer said. "You all were unbelievable."
LMPD Chief Erika Shields said she was proud of the first responders who acted quickly.
"On this call that we're here for today, you all were heroes," Shields said. "You saved that girl's life. There are no two ways about it."
Kelly Jones, who spent 29 years as a police officer before becoming deputy director for Louisville Metro Emergency Services, said dispatchers don't get many chances to say they saved a life.
"Those folks are the forgotten ones, because no one gets to see them," Jones said. "You're always one call away from disaster and success."
Commendations were also put in the files of LMPD officers and dispatchers.
