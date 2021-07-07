LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 6-year-old girl is reunited with her family, and a man is charged with kidnapping of a minor after witnesses said the child was taken while playing outside.
According to an arrest citation, witnesses saw a man take a young girl Friday evening off Haney Road — which is not far from Valley Station Road — and put her in his vehicle.
LMPD said the girl was taken while riding her bike.
"You just can't get there fast enough," Officer Jason Burba said. "Seconds feel like hours. Your only thought is getting there as fast as you can."
Within about 30 minutes, police located the car in question and said 40-year-old Robby Wildt was the driver. Wildt was arrested and charged with the kidnapping of a minor. On Saturday morning, he pleaded not guilty in court.
His bond is set at $1 million.
Body camera video shows Burba opening the passenger-side door of the car to find the 6-year-old girl inside. She was visibly upset, but an arrest citation notes that she was uninjured.
"It's extremely rare for us to see a stranger kidnapping," LMPD Sgt. Joe Keeling said. "She's a 6-year-old girl that obviously couldn't help herself. She was absolutely terrified. I hate the fact she went through this. I hate the fact this is probably something that's going to affect her the rest of her life. But we were able to get there, get in the area, find her, rescue her from her captor, and we were able to prevent anything worse than what had already happened from happening to her."
Police said the child was reunited with her family.
