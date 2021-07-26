LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is trying a new approach to try to stop violence in the city.
Last year, Louisville announced a partnership with John Jay College of Criminal Justice to create the Group Violence Intervention program.
Group Violence Intervention was a topic of discussion on LMPD's "On the Record" podcast, released July 23.
LMPD chief Erika Shields believes in the program as violence continues in Louisville.
"I really believe that GVI within LMPD is going to become a national model," Shields said.
GVI works through meetings called shooting reviews where detectives, analysts, prosecutors, federal law enforcement and other officials meet weekly.
"We review each incident involving fatal and non-fatal shooting from the prior week and from those we identify the individuals who have a high probability of retaliation and we right there go talk to them," LMPD officer Ivan Haygood said.
Officers approach shooting victims at home, in the hospital or in public in pursuit of building relationships.
Shields says there is solid data that shows conversations dramatically reduce the likelihood of further violence happening.
