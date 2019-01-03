LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Metro Police are giving a shout out to their brothers in blue for taking some guns off the streets of the city on New Year’s Eve.
Several Kentucky State Police troopers stepped up to work the streets that day so LMPD officers could attend the funeral of Det. Deidre Mengedoht. While doing so, LMPD says the KSP troopers seized several guns and made a number of arrests.
Police say some of the weapons were stolen.
LMPD thanked the KSP troopers in a social media post.
Mengedoht died Christmas Eve when a semi truck driven by Metropolitan Sewer Department worker Roger Burdette, 60, crashed into her cruiser during a traffic stop on I-64. Burdette has been charged with murder and driving under the influence.
Mengedoht's funeral was Monday. She leaves behind a 9-year-old son.
