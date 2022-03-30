LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man hit a Louisville Metro Police officer's cruiser during a pursuit on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers began pursuing a vehicle around 4:50 p.m. driven by a suspect wanted for a shooting in Louisville.
Mitchell said Marcus Coleman led officers on a chase from Clarksville into Louisville. The chase came to an end at 1st and Liberty streets, where Coleman hit an officer's cruiser, police said.
Coleman is facing several charges, according to Mitchell.
No one was injured during the pursuit.
