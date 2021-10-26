LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man they believe stole someone's credit card.
The department believes the man used the stolen credit card at AutoZone and Harbor Freight stores in the Hikes Lane area.
Looking for your help...let's ID this guy! We believe him to be using a stolen credit card at the AutoZone and Harbor Freight stores in the Hikes Lane area of Louisville. The individual has been seen on a motorcycle (no make, model or tag info) in the area.... pic.twitter.com/BlsLIcMC2M— LMPD (@LMPD) October 26, 2021
Police say the man has been seen on a motorcycle in the area. The make, model or license plate on the motorcycle was not known.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip here.
