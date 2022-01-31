LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help finding a 15-year-old girl last seen Thursday, Jan. 27.
The department issued an Operation Return Home on Monday for Jihadah Hightower, who was last seen in the 11000 block of Preston Highway, near Mt. Washington Road, which is near Okolona and Hillview.
We need help to find a #Missing individual. We have issued an "Operation Return Home" Please call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673) if you have any information. #LMPD #Louisville #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/aVoJawnc2i— LMPD (@LMPD) February 1, 2022
Police said Hightower was last seen wearing black jeans, a dark gray Southern High School hoodie and black shoes. She is five feet, seven inches tall, with brown eyes and black and pink hair.
Her family has not been able to make contact with her and fears for her safety, according to police.
If you see her or have any information about where she might be, call LMPD at 574-LMPD (5673).
