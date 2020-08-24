LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local anti-violence advocate who was shot and killed last week in the Shawnee neighborhood was honored at a memorial Monday night, as police ask for the public's help in locating her vehicle.
Kimberly Jarboe, 49, who was also a driver for the Transit Authority of River City, was found dead near the intersection of West Market Street and South Shawnee Terrace on Aug. 11.
Jarboe became an anti-violence advocate alongside local activist Christopher 2x after her 15-year-old son, Andrew Elliot, was shot and killed in 2010.
Monday night, community members, including U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman and Robert Brown, who is with the FBI Louisville, convened at TARC headquarters for a balloon release and to discuss Jarboe's anti-violence work.
"Her voice will still be there ringing in our ears, convicting us that we've got to do a better job, that this is unacceptable," Coleman said. "That we have to have a sense of urgency, and that we are ultimately responsible for having an impact and we're failing at this."
Jarboe's mother said that after losing her grandson, Andrew, the family prayed it would never see another tragedy, but now her daughter, too, is gone.
"It shouldn't happen to two family members in one family, but it has. So we just need to pray, work hard. We got to stop all this violence," Ann Keene said.
An LMPD spokeswoman said as part of the homicide investigation into Jarboe's death, the agency is searching for her vehicle, a black 2017 Kia Forte with a Kentucky license plate, 291 ZTZ.
Police said that if you see the vehicle, do not approach it, but call 911.
