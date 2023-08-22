LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than two dozen Louisville Metro Police officers have new roles in the department.
The promotions by LMPD are designed to build trust within the community and make the city safer. During a promotion ceremony on Tuesday, LMPD celebrated the new roles.
LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey believes the promotions are important and the changes will have an impact on the city.
"The leadership of the department and guides where we go," Humphrey said. "Our service to our community is largely influence by the command of the department. We have the job of serving the officers who serve the people."
After this week, LMPD's command staff will have a second deputy chief.
"The new deputy chief is Steve Healey," Humphry said. "He's being promoted from Assistant Chief of Patrol where he will take over operations, which will entail both patrol and support."
Two majors were also promoted to assistant chief: Nick Owen and Emily McKinley.
"Nick Owen, who has had a very prolific career between investigations (and) internal affairs," Humphrey said. "Major Emily McKinley, who most people know from her long career in homicide, is currently the major over the Administrative Services Divisions. She is going to be promoted to the Accountability and Improvement Bureau."
Four lieutenants were promoted to major, including Jill Bates, Donald Boeckman Donald Burbrink, III and Aleasha Rhudy.
Burbrink was the former head of homicide.
Mayor Craig Greenberg praised Burbrink for his actions after an attempted assassination on the campaign trail.
"An individual walked into my then campaign office and fired six gunshots directly at me," Greenberg said. "Major, you really helped me through that day."
The officers all start their new assignments on Sunday.
