LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD has arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Pleasure Ridge Park.
LMPD officer Beth Ruoff said police arrested 21-year-old Robert English around midnight Tuesday.
Police responded to a crash in the 6600 block of Terry Road around 8:30 p.m. After being hit by the vehicle, the woman died at the scene.
Ruoff said the vehicle that hit the bicyclist fled the scene prior to the arrival of first responders.
Police believe English was the driver of that vehicle.
There has been no word yet of any charges against English.
