LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields tapped a veteran from the Atlanta Police Department to be her right hand woman.
Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel will serve as LMPD's deputy chief, coming to Louisville after serving as "Training Academy Commander" at APD, working "tirelessly to incorporate a variety of initiatives advancing police training to meet recommendations in the President’s Task Force on Policing in the 21st Century," LMPD said in a news release.
The announcement of Gwinn-Villaroel’s hiring comes one day after the release of a top-down audit of LMPD where investigators referred to the agency as “a department in crisis.” Survey results revealed the lacking community trust in LMPD, lacking diversity in its ranks and low officer moral. Investigator said 75% of the officers who responded to questions said they would leave LMPD if they could get another job. Investigators also exposed data of disproportionate policing with black residents far more likely to be subject to traffic stops, interrogations and arrests. The report said LMPD was in need of a “fundamental and systemic rebuilding.”
Shields said she worked with Gwinn-Villaroel for more than 20 years at APD.
“She’s a trusted and respected leader in building partnerships with diverse communities, which is exactly what this department needs to advance LMPD’s policing of this city toward a modern, progressive, equitable, respected law enforcement effort,” Shields said in a news release.
“I welcome Deputy Chief Gwinn-Villaroel to the city I’m growing to love already, and I look forward to beginning work with her in advancing our vision for reform and progress as outlined by the Hillard Heintze report recommendations.”
Gwinn-Villaroel was described as a devoted wife and mother. She served as senior pastor of Atlanta’s Unstoppable Praise Ministry in Atlanta. Prior to that, she led First Gethsemane Baptist Church in Atlanta. According to that church’s website, Gwinn-Villaroel’s husband, David Villaroel, is also in law enforcement. He is listed as a major with APD and director of communication.
WDRB News asked an LMPD spokesman if David Villaroel would also be joining the force in Louisville and, if so, in what capacity. The spokesperson said, “I have not heard that.”
