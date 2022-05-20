LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday's storms left a mark at several homes across Kentuckiana.
Hail that measured close to the size of a baseball in some places damaged cars and houses, leaving some people wondering what their next move should be.
Local roofing contractors said if a neighborhood felt the high winds, they may want to check for damage.
HKC Roofing and Construction recommends homeowners call a local contractor to check their roof. The contractor will assess the damage and recommend whether or not their insurance company should be called.
Experts are also warning about the possibility for scammers.
"We see it all the time, you know, where they pay their deductible up front and then they never see that guy ever again, and they just run off with their deductible," said Jeff Kennedy, general manager of HKC.
The Better Business Bureau said any business looking to offer their services must be licensed. Businesses can be verified through the Kentucky Attorney General's Office at 502-696-5300 or by calling the Revenue Commission at 502-564-4860.
In some areas, the BBB said door-to-door salespeople are required to have a solicitation permit. To verify a salesperson has a permit, the BBB said to call your local Township or Municipality or by calling Permits and Licensing at 502-574-3321.
Homeowners should also be wary of unethical roofing contractors who may create damage to get work by being mindful of who you let inspect your roof, the BBB said.
The organization also said homeowners should try to get at least three to four quotes from contractors before getting any work done. Officials also said not to pay for a job in advance and to be wary of any contractor demanding full or half payment beforehand.
For more tips from the BBB, click here.
Roof damage is the most common after a hail storm. Repairs can cost anywhere from $5,000 to $30,000 depending on the size of a home.
