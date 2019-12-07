LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of people are hoping to inspire change on Bardstown Road.
The Bardstown Road Improvement Group created a "vision block" between Grinstead and Patterson on Saturday afternoon. The goal is to showcase what the area could look like with more community support and city investment. The group added 25 street trees and pedestrian safety features, including makeshift curb bump-outs and an enhanced sidewalk. Members of the group said they have received a lot of feedback on the project and want to continue to promote safety.
The Bardstown Improvement Group also set up a pop-up shop at a vacant storefront with 10 local vendors.
Related stories:
- Business owners, fed up with crime in the Highlands, say Bardstown Road is 'scary'
- Councilman hoping to revive Bardstown Road from 'doomsday' of deterioration
- Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.