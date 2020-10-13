LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some local groups on Tuesday gifted free meals to hundreds of first responders.
The Ancient Order of Hibernians and members of St. Patrick Catholic Church put their grilling skills to work in St. Matthews to make the meals.
The groups said they wanted to show their thanks for the hard work first responders do for the community every day.
"If we all keep helping each other out there, regardless of who we are, what group you're a part of ... we're Hibernians, we're Irish Catholic in this community. If we just start helping each other more often, I think we'll all get to where we want to be," said John O'Dwyer, with the Ancient Order of Hibernians.
About 500 to 600 first responders were expected. St. Patrick Church hosted a similar event a week ago.
