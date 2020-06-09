LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDBR) - As Kentucky continues to reopen, many businesses are being welcomed back with open arms.
Derby City Gaming reopened Monday night to 33% capacity and remained busy for much of the day Tuesday.
“I think overall it has gone great. Our guests are having a great time today," CEO Tim Bryant said. “They really appreciated the fact that we opened in a responsible and safe way.”
Staff have turned off some of the machines. They also frequently clean machines that remain in operation. Masks are required for staff and strongly recommended for guests.
"It’s going to be interesting to see what the weekend holds,” Bryant said.
The Frazier History Museum in downtown Louisville is getting ready to open Thursday.
“We’re going to ensure that our guests are safe,” said President and CEO Andy Treinen. “We just want to see our guests back here in the museum having an outstanding experience doing it with their friends, doing it with their family and supporting local attractions here on main street.”
Interactive exhibits where guests used headphones will now have speakers. Everything will be sanitized, and gift shop purchases will now be at the front desk, where plexiglass has been installed.
Across the street, the Slugger museum is also getting ready for its reopening Thursday. Markers line the walkways, and sanitizing stations have been set up.
In a policy change, the museum will allow guests to take photos inside the factory during tours. The audio of those tours will come from speakers.
Also, game winning bats guests used to be able to hold will now remain in their cases to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Both museums will have shortened hours for now until things pick back up.
Derby City Game hopes to go to 50% capacity by July 1, but Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday said businesses first have to be open for a month at 33% capacity.
