LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville family deeply rooted in the tennis community is leading an effort for upgrades at Tyler Park.
With three members of the family already inducted into the Kentucky Tennis Hall of Fame, the Cooper family is gathering pledges to renovate the tennis courts at the Louisville Metro Park.
The 13-acre park off Baxter Avenue in the Tyler Park neighborhood had two new tennis courts completed in 2019, but the park’s four original courts from more than 100 years ago remain in disrepair with large cracks and graffiti.
William Cooper Sr. and his wife Massie raised six boys, who grew up playing tennis on the courts at Tyler Park in the 1940s, 50s and 60s.
Some of the 19 grandchildren of William, known as Bill, and Massie are now pushing for the completion of the $1.1 million project that includes the tennis courts.
“We want to give an opportunity to the next generation who might be growing up in the Tyler Park area, to be able to use it the way the Coopers did,” Drew Cooper, a grandson, said.
The courts current condition isn’t fair for future generations of tennis players, according to Drew.
“They’re beaten up, they’re not playable, they’re decrepit,” Drew said.
Layla George, President and CEO of Olmsted Parks, says the family approach her several years ago about renaming the tennis courts in honor of the Coopers, along with leading a fundraising mission.
It’s estimated the additional costs of renovating the tennis courts is around $200,000, but the Tyler Park Neighborhood Association and donors have raised more than $50,000 already, according to George.
George said another donor is willing to cover $45,000 of the project, leaving $100,000 for the Coopers to raise for renovations and naming rights of the park’s courts.
The Cooper family has been connected with the park since 1939, when Bill and Massie moved into a house on Tyler Parkway, which overlooks the park, and appropriately, the tennis courts.
As they raised their six sons, tennis and Tyler Park became synonymous with the Coopers, with the house providing a home for players.
“That house served as a bed and breakfast, and as a headquarters for players that traveled in and players that needed to go wash up, get some food, and even sleep over,” Drew said.
“Over the years, my cousins, my brothers and sisters, we always have conversations, ‘Are you a Cooper, are you part of the tennis Coopers?’ To which we would reply, ‘Yes.’ Then we would hear stories about, ‘I stayed at your grandparents’ house.’”
A glance at the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) record book validates the efforts put forth by the Coopers. Spanning from 1957 to 1970, there were 11 state championships won by the Coopers.
Jackie Cooper was inducted into the Kentucky Tennis Hall of Fame in 1985. He was followed by his father, Bill, who was inducted in 2010. Chuck Cooper was inducted in 2017.
George calls the potential naming of the tennis courts for the Coopers a perfect fit.
“It took one Google search to figure out that it was probably the best thing we could ever hope for to put on those courts,” George said. “Just because their legacy in tennis and at Tyler Park is so profound.”
It’s planned for the space that currently holds four tennis courts to be adapted for additional recreational use. Two tennis courts would remain, which could also serve as multi-purpose space, while two pickleball courts and a half-court basketball area would be added.
The goal is to receive $100,000 pledges by Oct. 15. Thus far, more than $32,000 has been pledged.
Pledges won’t be collected if the goal isn’t reach. If the goal is reached, donations can be paid in two parts.
To pledge a donation, click here.
Related Stories:
- Tyler Park getting more than $1 million in upgrades
- Tyler Park renovations stall due to theft and money shortage
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.