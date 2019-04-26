LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say a London, Kentucky, man was arrested after a trap-door booby trap was discovered on his porch.
According to an arrest report, deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff's Department were called to the home of 56-year-old Raymond Jackson Wednesday evening after Jackson's neighbors called to say he was drunk and waving a knife at them.
The neighbors said he was cursing and told them he was going to "gut them" because their sewer was running onto his property.
When deputies arrived at the home on Cole Road, just north of the interchange between I-75 and West Hal Rogers Parkway, they allegedly discovered a "booby trap" on Jackson's porch.
Authorities described it as a sheet of plywood "with several knives sticking out of it."
"It was mounted on a hinge to swing down, stabbing whoever was on the porch," the arrest report states.
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office posted images of the device on the agency's Facebook page, showing a sheet of plywood with several sharp knives protruding from it, with a message written on it in magic marker.
The message appears to state, in part, "If this don't kill you, I will. Come on."
According to the arrest report, when Jackson came out of the home to speak with the deputies, he smelled strongly of alcohol, was "very much impaired" and could barely walk.
When asked about the booby trap, Jackson told officers it was already there when he bought the house several years ago, and he had no idea how to take it down.
Deputies arrested Jackson and charged him with possession of a destructive device or booby trap device.
He is currently being held in the Laurel County Detention Center.
