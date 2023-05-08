LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands poured into Louisville for the 149th Run for the Roses.
Then they all had to go back home -- and for some, it wasn't a smooth trip.
Some said they spent hours at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport trying to make their flight.
Airport officials warned it was going to be the biggest and busiest travel weekend for Louisville, so much so that they anticipated travelers would break airport records. It was expected to be a busier time for Louisville's airport than holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Those final numbers are still being tallied, but the crowds were apparent in the security and ticketing lines. Airport leaders said they were expecting nearly 18,000 passengers Sunday.
From Wednesday through Friday, they were expecting more than 34,000 passengers.
Amanda Lehr was one of the passengers trying to get home on Sunday. She said they wound up spending more than eight hours navigating security lines, weather delays, baggage check lines and crew delays.
"They kept getting delayed, and it was 8:30, and we got our bags -- the bags didn't come," she said. "We went to a hotel and got a steak dinner and decided to book something today."
She said they really did enjoy their time at the Kentucky Derby, but they will fly out Monday or Tuesday if they decide to come next year.
On Monday, lines were moving smoothly and the airport reported no major complaints from passengers.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.