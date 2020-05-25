LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former New Albany High School instructor Lee Kelly, who taught broadcasting for 40 years, has died.
The high school’s radio station, WNAS, which Kelly helped expand, and where he worked from 1973 to 2013, announced his death on Facebook Monday “with heavy hearts (but many fond memories.).”
Under Kelly’s leadership, programming at the station expanded from school hours to up to 15 hours per day and later to up to 24 hours per day. The upgrades also allowed more students to take part in broadcasting classes, the station said.
“And the relationships with those students, much more so than any technological advancements, are what defined Mr. Kelly for generations in this community,” the post read.
Kelly retired in 2013, and said at the time, "I'll miss the kids, I think that's one of the things that has kept me thinking young. It's been a great 40 years, I can't believe its been that long but it's been fabulous."
Kelly is survived by his wife, Sally; daughter, Dena; and grandchildren, according to WNAS.
People who commented on the station’s Facebook page described Kelly as “the voice of New Albany High School” and “truly a pillar” of the station.
The station also wrote that Kelly would be missed by his co-workers, listeners and by his friends, with many of whom he would hotly debate New Albany issues during Wednesday lunches.
The New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation board this year approved a resolution to rename the WNAS studios in Kelly’s honor.
