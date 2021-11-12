LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A part of WDRB history is coming to an end.
Steve Holman retired on Friday after 50 years with the station. He worked in master control and actually helped sign the station on the air Feb. 28, 1971. He started with Independence Television before the sign-on at the original studios on Story Avenue in Butchertown, and he even helped build some of the sets, including the one for Presto the Clown's "Funsville."
Viewers may not have seen his face or heard his voice, but Steve was a key decision-maker who helped keep programs on the air and commercials running. He was at the switch for major events at WDRB, including the debut of The News at 10, the installation of the first satellite dish and the transition to digital programming.
Steve took a break working for WDRB to attend college and to earn degrees. He's even worked as an associate professor at Indiana University Southeast.
Through all the changes in technology, coworkers and programming, Steve has been a guiding hand at the heart of WDRB's master control. The station honored him Friday with a cake and a few gifts to mark his five decades of work.
Steve now heads into retirement with plans to spend a lot more time with his wife of 43 years, his two sons and three granddaughters.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.