LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louder Than Life came to a close on Sunday with headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Incubus and Alice in Chains.
DAY FOUR: 40,000 fans rocking out Sunday for the final day of “Louder than Life.” @IncubusBand and The Red Hot Chili Peppers take the stage tonight. @LTLFest #Incubus #RedhotChiliPeppers @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/Uswd3iRZGV— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) September 25, 2022
Despite some rain on Sunday morning, more than 40,000 fans were at the Highland Festival Grounds for the final day of the four-day festival. As the sunshine came out, rock and roll fans were ready for their favorite bands to take the stage.
Some drove hours to attend the festival, and have to be back at work early on Monday.
"I get a phone call and I said 'Hey, they are going to be in Kentucky, let's do it,' Andy Kromm said about band Red Hot Chili Peppers.
"We booked this months ago and oh my God, and we booked it for Red Hot Chili Peppers and then all of a sudden Incubus and Papa Roach and all these bands keep coming on. Yeah, I can't wait."
Since the festival began on Thursday, more than 160,000 fans saw some of their favorite rock bands like Kiss, Nine Inch Nails, Shinedown and Slip Knot.
