LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eastern Kentucky flood victims waiting for temporary housing will soon have a place to go, thanks to Louisiana.
The state of Louisiana will donate 300 travel trailers to families in eastern Kentucky. They were originally used for Hurricane Ida victims last year, and the only cost is to transport them from Louisiana.
JUST IN | Gov. Beshear announces Louisiana is donating travel trailers used for Hurricane Ida survivors to Eastern Ky flood victims. The only cost is getting them to Ky. Beshear says he expects the first 65 of about 300 trailers to get here by Saturday. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/pOFwqySv89— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) August 31, 2022
The first 65 trailers are expected to arrive Saturday.
"Unfortunately, folks in Louisiana know a lot about what we're going through," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a Wednesday news conference. "They've seen the pain and the devastation that water pushed by hurricanes can cause, but despite all they've been through themselves, they're helping us now."
Beshear said 119 trailers are already helping some people with temporary housing, and there are nearly 900 families registered to try and get into a provided travel trailer.
