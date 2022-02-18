LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer joined the city's sustainability council Friday to announce the launch of the Solar Over Louisville campaign, which will give households in the city and around the region discounted rates on solar installation.
Fischer said the program will help more homeowners switch to solar energy, which will reduce their utility bills and cut down on greenhouse gas emissions.
"In the world of climate change, we have a tool box, and I'm going to regret to tell you there is no silver bullet in this game of climate change and climate action. But there is a silver buck shot," said Sarah Lynn Cunningham with Louisville Climate Action Network. "And that's what's cool about it. There's something everybody can do."
Invest in the future! Today, @louisvillemayor and the Louisville Sustainability Council officially launched Solar Over Louisville to encourage residents to invest in solar power and move the city toward its 2040 goal of 100% clean energy community-wide.https://t.co/h3935HddC4 pic.twitter.com/Cjg6E9xwo1— Solar Over Louisville (@SolarOverLou) February 18, 2022
The city said more than 130 people have expressed interest in solar panel installation. Grants are available for lower income residents.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.