LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pizza lovers can help the family of a fallen detective from the Louisville Metro Police Department by eating at Bearno's next week.

The chain says all Louisville and southern Indiana locations will host a fundraiser to honor Detective Deidre Mengedoht on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

Bearno's will donate 20 percent of all dine-in, carry out and delivery sales directly to her family.

Mengedoht died Dec. 24 -- Christmas Eve -- when a semi truck driven by Metropolitan Sewer Department worker Roger Burdette, 60, crashed into her cruiser during a traffic stop. Burdette has been charged with murder and driving under the influence.

Mengedoht's funeral was Monday. She leaves behind a 9-year-old son.

