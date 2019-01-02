LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pizza lovers can help the family of a fallen detective from the Louisville Metro Police Department by eating at Bearno's next week.
The chain says all Louisville and southern Indiana locations will host a fundraiser to honor Detective Deidre Mengedoht on Tuesday, Jan. 8.
Bearno's will donate 20 percent of all dine-in, carry out and delivery sales directly to her family.
Mengedoht died Dec. 24 -- Christmas Eve -- when a semi truck driven by Metropolitan Sewer Department worker Roger Burdette, 60, crashed into her cruiser during a traffic stop. Burdette has been charged with murder and driving under the influence.
Mengedoht's funeral was Monday. She leaves behind a 9-year-old son.
Related:
IMAGES | Fallen LMPD detective held as example for others at funeral
KSP troopers volunteer to work shifts for Second Division officers to mourn LMPD detective's death
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.