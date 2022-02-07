LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky bill could change the way students learn about American history in school.
Senate Bill 138 — co-sponsored by Sen. Max Wise, R-16, and Sen. Robby Mills, R-4 — would require historical documents, like the Bill of Rights and Mayflower Compact, to be taught in schools, as well as a variety of speeches given from people like Abraham Lincoln, Booker T. Washington, Martin Luther King Jr., and Ronald Reagan.
Two local teachers, one current and the other former, have different opinions on the bill.
"It's a micromanaging that is prohibitive because now we have to second guess ourselves," Emile McKiernan Blanton, a teacher at Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) and Jefferson County Teachers Association (JCTA) board member.
"I think it's excellent, I think that unfortunately it's needed," said former teacher Beanie Geoghegan.
Geoghegan is also part of the Kentucky chapter of No Left Turn in Education.
The bill would also ask teachers to not discuss current events in the classroom, unless they offer multiple points of view.
McKiernan Blanton said that would limit teachers ability to address students concerns.
"We don't bring up current events in the classroom as a political move," said McKiernan Blanton. "We bring up current events in the classroom because our kids bring them up and ask us alarming questions."
But Geoghegan, said students are kept from learning different points of views.
"There's a lot of students out there who only get one side, and the teacher is the authority and people know the students look up to their teachers," said Geoghegan.
The bill would allow topics like slavery and segregation laws to be taught in the classroom. Teachers would need to mention those things went against the American values of, "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."
McKiernan Blanton worries if SB 138 is passed, it will be the final straw for teachers, who feel like they can't do their job, which could amplify the already existing teachers shortage.
"It's the lack of stability and not knowing what you're allowed to do that could cost you your job," said McKiernan Blanton.
But Geoghegan argues, SB 138 puts the focus back on their job,
"I think teachers want things removed from their plate, not put on their plate and this doesn't put anything extra on their plate," Geoghegan said.
