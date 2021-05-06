LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of college students will receive their diplomas this weekend in some of the first commencement ceremonies in two years.
Most colleges scrubbed in-person commencements last year because of the then-growing concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The University of Louisville and Bellarmine University will have multiple ceremonies this weekend for graduates. Indiana University-Southeast will have a ceremony May 10.
"There's a tremendous amount of joy, and we hear it from our students," said Dr. Michael Mardis, dean of students at UofL. "Traditionally in the spring, we would only have two and they'd both be at the Yum! Center."
This year, the university is holding multiple ceremonies at Cardinal Stadium. Bellarmine is holding multiple ceremonies in Freedom Hall. All schools are honoring graduates of 2020 who missed in-person commencements.
University of Louisville ceremonies:
- May 7, 7 p.m.: College of Arts & Sciences, Graduate School, School of Dentistry, School of Law, School of Medicine.
- May 8, 10 a.m.: College of Business, J.B. Speed School of Engineering, School of Public Health & Information Sciences.
- May 8, 4 p.m.: Kent School of Social Work, College of Education & Human Development, School of Music, School of Nursing.
Bellarmine University ceremonies:
- Friday, May 7, 2-4 p.m.: Classes of 2020 and 2021 doctoral graduates
- Friday, May 7, 7-9 p.m.: Class of 2020 bachelor's and master's graduates
- Saturday, May 8, 9-11 a.m.: Class of 2021 graduates in Nursing and Clinical Sciences and the College of Health Professions majors (bachelor's and master's)
- Saturday, May 8, 2-4 p.m.: Class of 2021 graduates in Education, Business, and Movement and Rehabilitation Sciences (bachelor's and master's) and Master of Arts in Communication and Master of Science in Digital Media graduates
- Saturday, May 8, 7-9 p.m.: Class of 2021 Bellarmine College of Arts & Sciences, bachelor's graduates only
IU-Southeast ceremony:
- Monday, May 10, 10 a.m.: Caesars Amphitheater on campus
UofL law and doctoral students were honored Thursday.
