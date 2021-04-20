LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Louisville is appealing a jury's verdict that awarded a police officer $1.2 million.
In October 2019, a jury awarded Louisville Metro Police Lt. Jill Hume the money in a sexual harassment lawsuit. The suit was filed after another officer sent Hume text message that included a picture of his private area. The officer said he intended to send the picture to someone else.
The city is asking for a reversal of the decision, and attorneys for the city and the officer presented oral arguments Tuesday before the Kentucky Court of Appeals.
Attorney Peter Ervin, who represents the city, said there was not sufficient evidence and there should have been a directed verdict. He also said there was a red flag during voir dire.
“I asked the jury a question ... 'Do you agree with the statement, 'If a person takes the time to make a claim for sexual harassment, then there probably was harassment,'" Ervin told the court.
He said the jury's response was concerning.
"Many hands went up in agreement with that statement,” Ervin said. “And I knew we were in trouble."
Ervin also argued a statement by Hume's attorney was inappropriate.
"Once in his opening statements and twice in his closing statement, council argued to the jury, ‘Send a message to the plaintiff,’" Ervin said. "That is inappropriate."
Attorney Thomas Clay, who is representing Hume, started with a fiery response to the question about the value of one picture.
"The $1.2 million verdict was the result of the witnesses for the defendant getting on the witness stand and lying and getting caught lying," Clay said.
He also addressed his "send a message" statement.
"There's nothing improper in any authority that I've found that says it is improper to say, send a message to this employer, to this defendant with your verdict, that what they did here is not right," Clay said.
Although it has been nearly two years since the jury’s decision, Hume has not received any money from the city.
“They haven’t posted a bond or paid any of the judgement or anything,” Clay said.
Hume is still employed by LMPD, but Clay said the ordeal is still not behind her.
“Their action in appealing it has delayed any resolution, and she’s had to live with this," Clay said. "It has been a burden that she’s had carried since she received that first photograph."
Court of Appeals Judge Irv Maze said he hopes to have an opinion as soon as possible.
