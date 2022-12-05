LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Ballet is busy getting ready for its annual performance of the Brown-Forman Nutcracker.
The community favorite ballet kicks off this Friday, Dec. 9, at the Kentucky Center.
There are 19 Nutcracker performances throughout December, and it takes a lot of preparation to get ready.
Dancers have been training and conditioning for the big show for months. They also play many roles during the show's run, which keeps them on their toes.
"I love it. It's a really fun thing, it never gets old and it's really challenging, so there's always something to work towards and it's really fun," said Leigh Anne Albrechta, Louisville Ballet dancer.
Shows this year will also feature more than 80 local kids joining the ballet cast.
Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here, or by calling the Louisville Ballet's box office at (502) 583-2623.
