LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Ballet is looking for millions of dollars to stay on its feet, hoping its funding gets on point with a lofty goal.
The official state ballet of Kentucky was founded in 1952 as a civic ballet company. With almost 60 ballet dancers, the ballet is preparing for its 72nd season in October. The group needs at least $3 million in order to keep dancing through next year.
Dozens of passionate dancers from 22 different U.S. states and seven countries are already in rehearsal.
"It's a deep internal drive to constantly be perfecting and striving toward new things," said Leigh Anne Albrechta, a dancer with the Louisville Ballet.
Leslie Smart, chief executive officer, attributes the funding issues to the pandemic.
"What we know is we have taken a step back as have many arts organizations across the country post-pandemic," Smart said. "Our numbers have not returned to our pre-pandemic numbers."
Last year, the company had to cancel several performances of the popular Brown Foreman Nutcracker due to winter weather. The ballet now needs help paying off its accounts payable.
"We still owe the Kentucky Center funding from last year that we are paying off so we'll be back in the theater this year," Smart said. "We have a printing company we owe funding to."
Albrechta has been with the ballet for 14 years. She appreciates the city's passion for the arts scene.
"The reason I came to the city was for the arts," Albrechta said. "... the arts is a family here, a true family."
Last month, the ballet announced two changes to the 2023-24 season to allow for a unique patron experience. Distilled, a collection of three ballets, will be performed in the Louisville Ballet studio on East Main Street from Oct. 13-15 instead of the Brown Theatre. Those three ballets include Appalachian Spring, Cold Virtues and Raymonda.
The production of Giselle will move to the Brown Theatre from Nov. 10-12. The remainder of the ballet's season including The Brown-Forman Nutcracker, Choreographer's Showcase and Romeo and Juliet will be presented as originally planned.
Louisville rapper Jack Harlow donated $50,000 to the Louisville Ballet through his foundation. Harlow recently heard about the tough financial times facing the Ballet, calling it "an impressive pillar in our local arts community."
"We are hoping to have a new crowd every year and we definitely need to grow our audiences and this partnership with Jack Harlow is very important to us," Smart said.
Smart hopes to raise $300,000 in the next 90 days and raise the remaining funding by next May.
"A big piece of our economic development and the draw is the arts," Smart said. "The Louisville Ballet has the oldest history in this community and it is critically important that we sustain it."
Donations can be made online by clicking here. Checks can also be mailed to the Louisville Ballet, ATTN: Development at 315 E. Main St. in Louisville, KY 40202.
To purchase to the Louisville Ballet, click here.
Related Stories:
- Jack Harlow donates $50,000 to Louisville Ballet, encourages others to contribute
- Louisville Ballet hosts open house ahead of 71st season
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.