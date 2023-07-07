LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bats have a new addition to the roster.
The team announced Friday they signed Norton Children's "Super Kid" Sarah Heitfeld to a one-day contract.
"I just want to thank everyone so much at Norton Children’s and the Louisville Bats for such a special opportunity that I’ll never forget," Heitfeld said in a news release.
The 7-year-old was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes three years ago and was born in Louisville but now lives in Charlestown, where she plays softball and baseball.
She will assist athletic trainers, Bats Manager Pat Kelly and help with in-game entertainment.
Heitfield will be with the team Saturday, July 15.
