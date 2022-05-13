Dr. Strange Louisville Bats jersey

The Louisville Bats will be wearing Dr. Strange-themed jerseys against the Toledo Mud Hens. (Source: Louisville Bats)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bats will travel into the multiverse Saturday night.

The Bats will wear Dr. Strange-themed jerseys against the Toledo Mud Hens. The first of three Marvel-themed nights starts at 7:05 p.m.

There is also a pregame VIP meet and greet with Spider-Man, but those tickets are sold out.

To purchase game tickets, click here. There are also three-game ticket bundles available to attend each Marvel themed night of the season. 

