LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville boy battling cancer has a special birthday wish.
Carter Willett, also known as "Courageous Carter," is being treated for Ewing's Sarcoma, which is a rare form of cancer.
Willett's dad, Joshua, posted on Facebook that Carter is asking for birthday cards for his 10th birthday, which is on Oct. 17.
In the post, Joshua Willett writes, "This is my son Carter. He also goes by Courageous Carter. For the past year he has been battling Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare cancer. His birthday is October 17th and he'll be 10 and all he wants this year is birthday cards. We told him we'd try to get him as many as we could. Our address is 2825 Elam Drive, Louisville KY 40213. Thank you."
