LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fireworks are not the only thing we do to celebrate America's big day in Louisville.
At the Crescent Hill 4th of July Festival at the Peterson-Dumesnil House off Frankfort Avenue, some of America's forefathers were present.
"They're wearing their historical garb, so God bless them," Crescent Hill 4th of July Festival chair Cynthia Thomas said.
There was also plenty of food, a cake wheel, and unique crafts.
"I repurposed an Old 1969 Chevy pickup tailgate, and turned it into a bench," said Jerry Davis, owner of "My Repurposed Self."
There was also a pet contest that pitted dog against dog, and turtle vs. chameleon.
Walking is the preferred mode of transportation there, but across town, they're taking the train. Paristown prepared to ring in Independence Day on a high note. There were plenty of vendor booths by day, and the Louisville Crashers and fireworks at night.
On a steamy 4th, what's better than a cool treat? As in past years, any kid who says the Pledge of Allegiance at the Dairy Del on Shelby Street gets a free cone until 9 p.m.
"They just have to attempt," said Dairy Del's Martha Waltman.
Because when you need a little sugar, getting all the words right can be tough.
Louisville was painted in patriotism Tuesday -- red, white, and blue -- to show Lady Liberty some love on our country's birthday.
"People should know that that's what it's really about," Thomas said and then chanted "U-S-A! U-S-A!"
