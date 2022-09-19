LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A memorial service for Queen Elizabeth was held Sunday morning at Christ Church Cathedral in Louisville.
Episcopal congregations gathered at the Old Louisville church to pay their respects. Bells rang out an hour before the service, in accordance with the plan from the Church of England.
People also signed a book of condolences.
Queen Elizabeth was the Supreme Governor of the Church of England and the mother church of the worldwide Anglican Communion, to which many American Episcopal churches belong.
