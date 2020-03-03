LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new $65 million soccer stadium is now part of the Louisville landscape.
In November 2018, crews started construction on the soccer stadium that will be home to the Louisville City Football Club as well as the city's new National Women's Soccer League team.
"I can't walk into this stadium without feeling just an unbelievable sense of pride," said Brad Estes, president of Louisville City FC.
Crews have spent the last year building the stadium from the ground up. On Tuesday afternoon, crews officially handed over the keys to the stadium and raised the team flag.
"This is a legacy project for all of us," Estes said. "What a great way to turn a brown field into a beautiful site that everybody can enjoy."
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said that transformation was desperately needed.
"Remember when we used to drive along the expressway over here?" Fischer said. "I don't know if you all thought like me. You said, 'Man, that is nasty looking over there.'"
He said the new stadium helps clean things up.
"For this now to be the billboard of the city as people drive by it, as they drive across this country, is just a tremendous spot for us," Fischer said.
The new Lynn Family Stadium is named in honor of Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn, but the couple said getting involved was not a business decision.
"For us, it was about family," Dr. Mark Lynn said. "It was about and being here. This is our home. This is where we want to be. This is one of the greatest towns in the world."
The stadium includes a giant video board, more than 11,000 seats, 18 luxury suites, a standing room only section and the ability to host outdoor concerts.
"There's 11,600 seats. We can put another 3,000 folks standing down here as we cover it up, and there'll be fabulous concerts for everyone to come and enjoy," Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said.
The first home game will be played at the stadium on April 11.
