LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC has set game times for the rest of its 2020 season.
According to a news release, the club has scheduled its remaining regular-season fixtures in conjunction with the USL Championship. It has also received another home date at Lynn Family Stadium.
All of the games will be carried by WDRB's family of networks, with the exception of the first game on Sunday, July 12, at 5 p.m., against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. That game will be covered nationally on ESPN2 and SiriusXM FC.
The next eight games will all be played at Lynn Family Stadium, including an Aug. 15 matchup against Loudon United FC that has shifted to Louisville. Home games will kick off at 8 p.m. during the summer months, but game times will be dialed back to 7:30 p.m. in the fall.
A majority of LouCity's games will be played against "Group E" opponents — Indy Eleven, Saint Louis FC and Sporting KC II — to limit travel requirements amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The USL previously approved unbalanced schedules allowing for a club to host more than it plays away.
Below is a full listing of games and locations. All times are Eastern.
- July 12: LouCity vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (5 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium) Airs on: ESPN2
- July 18: LouCity vs. Saint Louis FC (8 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium) Airs on: WBKI
- July 25: LouCity vs. Sporting KC II (8 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium) Airs on: WBKI
- July 29: LouCity vs. Sporting KC II (8 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium) Airs on: YMYO
- Aug. 8: LouCity vs. Indy Eleven (8 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium) Airs on: WBKI
- Aug. 12: LouCity vs. Sporting KC II (8 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium) Airs on: YMYO
- Aug. 15: LouCity vs. Loudon United FC (8 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium) Airs on: YMYO
- Aug. 26: LouCity vs. Indy Eleven (8 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium) Airs on: WBKI
- Aug. 29: Saint Louis FC vs. LouCity (8 p.m. at West Community Stadium) Airs on: WBKI
- Sept. 5: Indy Eleven vs. LouCity (7 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium) Airs on: WBKI
- Sept. 12: LouCity vs. Saint Louis FC (7:30 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium) Airs on: WBKI
- Sept. 16: Indy Eleven vs. LouCity (7 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium) Airs on: YMYO
- Sept. 19: LouCity vs. Memphis 901 FC (7:30 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium) Airs on: WBKI
- Sept. 26: Saint Louis FC vs. LouCity (8 p.m. at West Community Stadium) Airs on: WBKI
- Oct. 3: LouCity vs. Sporting KC II (7:30 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium) Airs on: WBKI
