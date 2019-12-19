LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC is scrapping its re-branding campaign, including a new club crest, and starting from scratch.
In a statement released Thursday, club president Brad Estes says the roll out of the new branding failed fans. The club says it will stop production of merchandise immediately.
"To be blunt, our recent brand rollout has failed you," Estes said addressing fans. "We had the best intentions, but we lost sight of our responsibility to engage you in the process. We make no excuses; we simply commit to making it right."
A Statement from Louisville City FC President Brad Estes: LINK: https://t.co/I626gv9DIP pic.twitter.com/cPnUD3zONt— LouCity FC 🌟🌟 (@loucityfc) December 19, 2019
The team unveiled a new, more modern logo Monday. The crest has a different shape, and the gold accents are gone from the colors.
The logo was was largely criticized by fans on social media after it was released. Many saying it was too generic.
"Louisville City Football Club is a mouthful, and if you look at the previous logo, it has created some challenges in terms of production being so long," said Meagan Carner of Doe-Anderson, the advertising company responsible for the logo.
The club says it will now include supporter group leadership in the process of creating a new logo but did not provide a timetable on when something might be released.
