LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC has a new look.
The team unveiled a new, more modern logo on Monday. The crest has a different shape, and the gold accents are gone from the colors.
Team president Brad Estes says the biggest challenge of using the color gold was keeping it consistent across all merchandise.
"You always ended up with yellowish or brownish. Sometimes it was the shiny Notre Dame gold. Sometimes it was the Michigan gold. Sometimes it was the Dwight Schrute mustard gold. So that was the biggest challenge," Estes jokes.
The logo uses the team's signature purple, but it also incorporates Oak Chair Black and Kentucky Limestone Grey as the official colors of the club. Fans will also see the name of the team shortened on the logo to Lou City FC, which is the name used by local supporters and soccer fans around the country.
Lou City FC kicks off the start of next season in the new Lynn Family Stadium in April.
For information on Louisville City FC, visit the team's official website.
