LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's new soccer stadium now has a name.
On Monday, officials announced that Louisville City FC's new stadium will be called the Lynn Family Stadium.
"We are thrilled to be able to contribute not only to the development and appreciation of soccer, but to the Louisville community as a whole," said Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn, in a statement. "We have been fans of Louisville City FC since its inception, so this truly fits what we are passionate about. We could not be more honored in helping Louisville City FC erect a stadium built for soccer where the city can come together to enjoy the fastest growing sport in America."
The $65 million stadium is located just east of downtown Louisville in the Butchertown neighborhood. According to the news release, it is expected to open in Spring of 2020.
It is the second soccer stadium in Louisville to be named after the Lynn family. In 2014, the University of Louisville opened the Dr. Mark & Cindy Lynn Soccer Stadium.
