LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As construction continues on Louisville City FC's new stadium in Butchertown, the soccer club has release a virtual seat map and season ticket prices for its inaugural season in the venue.
Fans can get a sneak peak of what the completed stadium will look like and scout out the best spots for taking in a match on the team's official website.
In addition to the virtual tour, the team released the seating chart and prices for the new stadium, which will feature 13 different sections throughout the venue.
The cheapest tickets place fans in designated "supporter zones" behind each goal for $16 per game and $272 for season tickets. According to a news release on the team's website, these sections will have no seats "because fans ... will likely stand throughout the match."
The "Center Circle Premium" tickets, which place attendees at midfield and as close as 15 feet from the action, cost $65 apiece per game and $1,105 for season tickets.
According to a July 10 WDRB News story, construction crews have finished laying the roof's steel structure. The new stadium is set to be finished in time for the 2020 season and will also feature a Premier Club area with accommodations for 250 people, club- and loge-seating options, a 40-by-72-foot video board and eight bars.
Season tickets will go on sale to the general public in September.
