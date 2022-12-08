LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Juneteenth is now a paid holiday for Louisville city employees.
Mayor Greg Fischer signed the ordinance on Thursday.
It means city workers will now get a paid day off on June 19 in honor of Juneteenth.
The holiday commemorates the emancipation of ensalved African Americans on June 19, 1865.
The Emancipation Proclamation was signed two years earlier in 1863 but Kentucky was one of five states where it didn't apply because the state didn't rebel against the union.
"Some may say why are we doing this, what is Juneteenth? That is the whole point so they can understand the learn and appreciate and pass that down to their kids and grandkids to continue to form this nation of ours, this city of ours, on this journey to perfect this imperfect country and imperfect city," Fischer said.
Fischer is asking other employers to follow the city's lead and recognize Juneteenth as a paid holiday.
