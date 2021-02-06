LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As American Heart Month continues this February, a downtown Louisville clinic continues to offer cardio care for those who can't afford it.
Cardiologist Michael Imburgia, who founded Have a Heart Clinic in 2008 with his wife Sandy and longtime friend Susan Dillon, teamed up with Baptist Health for a heart clinic.
Imburgia is now seeing patients every day and gets upwards of 20 to 30 volunteers once a month on Saturdays when the clinic opens its doors.
"It's a great experience, we want people to see it and know that we are there if they need help," Imburgia said.
The clinic provides care for patients who are uninsured or underinsured.
Heart attacks and stroke are two-and-a-half times more likely in low income areas, Imburgia said.
Since it's founding, Have a Heart has provided more than $600,000 in free outpatient services for the community. It's the only solely cardiovascular care clinic in Kentucky according to its website.
Appointments can be scheduled on the clinic's website.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.