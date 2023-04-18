LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A clothing assistance program is asking for donations to help children this spring and summer.
Clothing Assistance Program (CAP) is in need of new or gently used pants for girls and boys in sizes 6 through 16. All donations are distributed free and directly to Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) students.
Your help is needed! Please support our @JCPSKY students by donating new and/or gently used children's pants of all types in sizes 6 through 16. INFO: https://t.co/woM8b0pbCeDrop-off times:🎯 9 to 2, Oaks Day, Fri., May 5🎯 9 to 2, Primary Election Day, Tues., May 16 pic.twitter.com/ViZ7q2DuVg— CAP (@PTA_CAP) April 18, 2023
CAP is in need of jeans, cargo pants, track pants, leggings, sweatpants, athletic shorts and pants. Donations are accepted at CAP, at 319 South 15th Street, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.
CAP is a partnership between the 15th District Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and JCPS.
To learn more about Clothing Assistance Program, click here. To donate clothing and accessories or to volunteer, call (502) 485-7062.
