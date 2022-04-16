LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville group is working to bridge a big gap within maternal healthcare.
“We need to bring more awareness. Black women are facing different conditions at an alarming rate," said Taryn Ray with the Louisville Coalition of Black Maternal Health.
Ray, a Black mother, says differences in access to care and increased risk for certain medical conditions all contribute to the disparities.
The CDC reports Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women. Their chances at death are higher regardless of their education or income.
“The alarming part about that, actually, is that they are preventable deaths," said Ray. "So, not only are there increased deaths, but they're preventable deaths. So again, the more we can bring awareness to it, the better we can address it, and try to reverse – change the narrative on it.”
Black Birth Joy, held Saturday at the Louisville Central Community Center, was one of the coalition's events in recognition of Black Maternal Health week. The week, recognized nationally, is held each year from April 11-17.
The coalition's event provided childcare, giving women a chance to connect with health care providers and learn about the coalition's work to raise awareness and improve outcomes for Black mothers.
“This topic is extremely important. And statistically, you can tell that, you know, people need to be advocated for, there needs to be better education... in the community on how to have a healthier path with your children," said Jerusha Morgan, Norton Health and Wellness Center department secretary. "So, I think that this is helping everybody and basically helping everyone to help themselves too.”
There was also group activities, food and some quick tutorials on things like baby-wearing, which were also shared on social media.
“I will say this week has been just an amazing opportunity just to really fellowship with the community," said Ray. "Just really been able to put faces with names, celebrate all that we have to offer.”
Ray says the coalition hosts virtual and in-person events throughout the year, and hopes with each one more people learn about the issues around Black maternal health.
"The more we can call it out, the better we can address it and improve outcomes for both moms and our babies," said Ray.
Ray adds that they will also have events in August to celebrate Black Breastfeeding Week.
