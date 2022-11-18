LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville coffee shop will be providing a different kind of joy this weekend.
Cup of Joy is a popular coffee, breakfast and lunch spot on Bank Street in the city's Portland neighborhood.
The business is hosting its annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner this Sunday, Nov. 20.
"We do this annually and have been doing it for approximately seven years," said Esther Lyon, executive director. "So it's just opened up to whoever comes and, in past years, (we) usually feed anywhere from 800 to 1,000 people."
The business will also be giving away coats, gloves and blankets.
The dinners are free, but the shop's owners say they're repaid for their generosity.
"There's been several that have said that was the one Thanksgiving dinner that they had, or else that there was a time where they felt that they were with family," said Lyon. "And so that's what this environment is all about. God's love and wanting people to feel at home and that someone cares and loves them."
The Thanksgiving meals will be served from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday. There will also be live music.
For information about donating a coat, blanket or gloves, click here to connect with Cup of Joy on Facebook.
