LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 100 new American citizens took their Oath of Allegiance on Friday at Louisville Collegiate School's naturalization ceremony.
Congressman John Yarmuth, United States Bankruptcy Chief Judge Thomas Fulton, a former Collegiate parent and Associate Head of School Jim McGuire helped the candidates take the Oath of Allegiance in front of the student body.
"On behalf of the U.S. Congress, let me welcome you as citizens to the United States and to continuing your role in perfecting the American story," Yarmuth told the crowd.
The event was part of the school's international week.
